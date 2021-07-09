BMW and Volkswagen fined $1 billion by the EU for limiting emissions-reduction technology

The diesel emissions crisis has hit European manufacturers, although it has nothing to do with Dieselgate. According to Reuters, the European Commission fined BMW and Volkswagen a total of €875 million (just over $1 billion) for allegedly collaborating in a way that limited technology for lowering nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines.

In discussions between 2009 and 2014, BMW and Volkswagen, along with whistleblower Daimler, reportedly agreed to stop competing on emissions-reducing AdBlue urea injection technology.

According to the Commission, BMW, Daimler, and VW formed an agreement on AdBlue tank sizes, ranges, and average use, and even discussed “sensitive” technical details with each other.

This allegedly blocked competition and prevented the trio from reaching the “full potential” of their emissions-reducing technology. They could have cleaned the diesel output beyond EU standards, but they obviously elected not to.

The three have reached an agreement to settle the case. Daimler faced a €727 million ($861.5 million) fine if the practice had not been exposed. VW was also given some flexibility because of its level of cooperation.

When it comes to machines like the ID.4, Volkswagen is known to be fond of manufacturing electric vehicles, but it now has a better idea of when it will leave fossil fuels. According to Reuters, VW board member Klaus Zellmer told Münchner Merkur in an interview that the automaker will discontinue selling combustion engine vehicles in Europe between 2033 and 2035.