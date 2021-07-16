BOL Beats Latest Song ‘Ishq Hoya’ is Out Now

The wait is over as the BOL Beats soulful track “Ishq Hoya” for its season 1 has been released, featuring Soban Ahmed, who has a voice exactly like Atif Aslam.

The song teaser has already aroused excitement in the fans and they were eagerly waiting to hear this song.

Ishq Hoya by BOL Beats is going to be a big hit in the music industry as multiple renowned singers have given their best for its creation.

Check out the “Ishq Hoya” song on Youtube:

BOL Beats Pakistan’s first music franchise and has released the original tracks that will surely leave you spellbound.

The new singers will be encouraged to be more skillful and melodious. On the other hand, the listeners will get to explore the new wave of singers with genres that have hardly been heard in the Pakistani music landscape.