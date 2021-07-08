Brian Austin Green clarifies that he and ex Megan Fox ‘get along great’

American actor and rapper, Brian Austin Green, has confirmed on his Instagram stories that he and his ex-wife Megan Fox are still great friends and they get along great.

They broke up last year and are now dating other people, she is dating Machine Gun Kelly, while he is dating Sharna Burgess.

Brian, 47, wrote in a new update on Wednesday ‘For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,’

‘Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.’

His latest statement on Insta Stories comes a day after he posted a picture to his Instagram page of himself kissing Sharna at Disney World.

‘It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,’ he wrote in what some commenters perceived as a dig at Megan.

Megan then commented: ‘Grateful for Sharna,’ but commenters questioned the sincerity of her remark and she then deleted it.

Brian and Sharna sparked relationship speculations after they were spotted together at LAX on Christmas Day and kissing in Hawaii in January.

Megan is currently in the process of divorcing Brian with whom she has three children – Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four.