Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Brian Austin Green clarifies that he and ex Megan Fox ‘get along great’

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 09:53 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Megan Fox Cheated On Brian Austin Green

American actor and rapper, Brian Austin Green, has confirmed on his Instagram stories that he and his ex-wife Megan Fox are still great friends and they get along great.

They broke up last year and are now dating other people, she is dating Machine Gun Kelly, while he is dating Sharna Burgess.

Brian, 47, wrote in a new update on Wednesday ‘For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,’

‘Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.’

His latest statement on Insta Stories comes a day after he posted a picture to his Instagram page of himself kissing Sharna at Disney World.

‘It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,’ he wrote in what some commenters perceived as a dig at Megan.

Megan then commented: ‘Grateful for Sharna,’ but commenters questioned the sincerity of her remark and she then deleted it.

Brian and Sharna sparked relationship speculations after they were spotted together at LAX on Christmas Day and kissing in Hawaii in January.

Megan is currently in the process of divorcing Brian with whom she has three children – Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Alexandra Daddario
7 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario looks stunning as she walks the red carpet with pals

Alexandra Daddario looks stunning in a flapper-inspired gown as she walks the...
Meera Dilip Kumar
25 mins ago
Meera pays tribute to Legend Dilip Kumar

Leading actress of the Pakistani film industry Meera shared memorable photos from...
BTS Butter
10 hours ago
Watch BTS behind-the-scenes making of ‘Butter’ MV

BTS has finally released their behind-the-scenes clips to the making of Butter music...
BTS Permission to Dance
11 hours ago
BTS: teaser of upcoming track ‘Permission to Dance’ is out now

The Korean boy band BTS has officially released the complete teaser of...
BTS Butter
11 hours ago
BTS: record breaking success of ‘Butter’ makes history

BTS song ‘Butter’ has made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts yet...
Shehroz Sabzwari
12 hours ago
Why Did Shehroz Sabzwari Choose Sadaf Kanwal For Second Marriage?

In the recent interview Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari clarified that why he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Coronavirus positivity rate Pakistan
6 mins ago
Coronavirus Positivity Rate Soars By 3.3% Across Pakistan

The positivity rate of the novel Coronavirus in Pakistan has climbed up...
Alexandra Daddario
7 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario looks stunning as she walks the red carpet with pals

Alexandra Daddario looks stunning in a flapper-inspired gown as she walks the...
Microsoft Office Features New UI, Insiders Can Try it
23 mins ago
Microsoft Office Features New UI, Insiders Can Try it

Microsoft Office has come up with a fresh UI design. Earlier Microsoft...
Meera Dilip Kumar
25 mins ago
Meera pays tribute to Legend Dilip Kumar

Leading actress of the Pakistani film industry Meera shared memorable photos from...