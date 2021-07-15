British Airways App Allows Economy Passengers to Order Food to Seat

British Airways has introduced a new app through which customers can order online.

The app allows the customers in Euro Traveler (economy) to order additional snacks and drinks during the flight, directly to their setas.

Customers are encouraged to order from the airline’s full Speedbird Café menu, including products from its Tom Kerridge range, in advance of travel, using the new inflight ordering system, which will complement the airline’s current ‘Buy Before You Fly’ offering.

The new digital ordering system means that if any customer wishes to add anything to an existing pre-order or for those who did not order before the flight, can order at any point during the flight.

The proposition will initially be available from July 19th on selected routes before rolling out across other eligible services.

Tom Stevens, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “The feedback we have had from customers who have been able to travel and have ordered from our new Speedbird Café has been extremely encouraging. The Tom Kerridge range, in particular, has gone down a treat.

“We know that customers like being able to purchase their food in advance of travel and guarantee their first choice, however, we also understand the importance of an extra cup of tea or a gin and tonic, in the moment.

“We think that this new digital ordering proposition, coupled with our pre-purchase option is a winning combination, catering for everyone’s needs.”