Britney Spears’ father demands an investigation of her claims of abuse

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:54 am
Britney Spears

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears‘ father, has demanded an investigation into his daughter’s accusations that she was abused while in legal guardianship.

Jamie Spears’ attorneys claimed he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering” and “believes there must be an investigation into those claims.”

Britney Spears has been in guardianship since 2008 when she had a mental breakdown.

Last week, the stronger singer told a judge in Los Angeles that she had been forced to take lithium against her choice and was forbidden from marrying or removing a birth control device, and that she wanted the “abusive” conservatorship to stop.

Jamie Spears served as a joint conservator of his daughter’s finances and was also in control of her personal matters until September 2019, when he stepped down.

In the current lawsuit, Jamie Spears’ attorneys stated that he had no intention of trying to retake the post and that he was not involved in her “personal care, medical, reproductive issues.”

“Mr. Spears has been unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her,” the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court said.

