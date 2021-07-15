Britney Spears Says She’s Feeling “Blessed” After Hiring New Attorney

Britney Spears shared happy footage on social media on July 14 after a judge granted her request to employ a new lawyer earlier that day.

Following a judge’s ruling earlier that day to allow the vocalist’s request to select and retain a new attorney amid her ongoing conservatorship struggle, the 39-year-old pop artist said on Instagram on Wednesday, July 14 that she feels “blessed.”

Her post included footage of a horseback rider and a woman doing cartwheels in the grass.

“Coming along, folks … coming along [middle finger emoji] !!!!! New with real representation today,” she wrote in the caption. “I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!”

She added, “Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today [gymnast, shrug and racehorse emojis] !!!!” The “Lucky” singer concluded her message with the hashtag “FreeBritney,” which has become a rallying cry for fans.

Ariana Grande, who wrote in the comments area, “YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED.” was among others who wished her well.

Britney’s plea to retain former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her private attorney was granted by the judge.