Britney Spears wants to sue her father for allegedly destroying her life

American singer, Britney Spears wants her father Jamie Spears to be charged with “conservatorship abuse” in court.

On Wednesday, the singer, Britney Spears addressed in court via phone after Judge Brenda Penny granted her request to appoint her own legal counsel in her conservatorship struggle, in which she seeks to eliminate her father’s power over her fortune and personal life.

“I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad,” she said, adding that she is “extremely scared” of her father and is not ready for a medical evaluation to get rid of his control.

“This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life…Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I’m not, and that’s not OK,” she went on to say.

As she sobbed during her testimony, she went on to say that her conservatorship conditions were ” cruel.”

“I thought they were trying to kill me. If this is not abuse, I don’t know what is,” she said.

Previously, The music sensation demanded once again that her father Jamie Spears be removed from the legal agreement that has controlled her affairs for years.

Britney made a dramatic appeal to cancel the contract in court last month. She renewed her request for her father to be charged with “conservatorship abuse” in an emotional statement released on Wednesday.