Britney Spears wins and can get her choice of attorney

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday that Britney Spears can choose her own lawyer in the effort to dissolve her controversial conservatorship.

The music sensation demanded once again that her father Jamie Spears be removed from the legal agreement that has controlled her affairs for years.

Britney made a dramatic appeal to cancel the contract in court last month. She renewed her request for her father to be charged with “conservatorship abuse” in an emotional statement released on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer has been under conservatorship since 2008 when her father approached the court for legal control over his daughter’s life due to worries about her mental health.

“I’m here to press charges. I’m angry and I will go there. You’re allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” Spears said, speaking to the court over a lawyer’s phone.

As the hearing was taking place, supporters of Britney Spears gathered outside the court and on the other side of the country in central Washington, DC.

A week back, The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a shirt that read “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna and Spears collaborated on the song “Me Against The Music” in 2003.

They also performed Madonna’s popular song “Like A Virgin” with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera at the MTV VMAs that same year