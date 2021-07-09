BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo releases from each of the boys, alongside idol sing-along accompaniment.

The video includes solo sing-along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics, and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.

The complete tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People, and Filter.

Check out the Playlist below: