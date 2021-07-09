Double Click 728 x 90
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

Raba Noor

10th Jul, 2021.
BTS ARMY Playlist

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo releases from each of the boys, alongside idol sing-along accompaniment.

The video includes solo sing-along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics, and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.

The complete tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People, and Filter.

Check out the Playlist below:

