BTS members to make runway debut with Louis Vitton fashion show

BTS announced on their official Twitter account that they will be performing at the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Show in Seoul, which will be held by a luxury company.

We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!

💜 this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).

#BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21

The show will be live-streamed on July 7th, 3:30 pm IST. They also offered a sneak peek of the team modeling, which piqued fans’ interest.

BTS’s Butter would play at the European Championship, which will be held at the Wembley stadium. The boys beat Billie Eilish and Usher with a total of 46.6% votes.

The Billboard Hot 100 music charts are now topped by Butter. After Dynamite, this is BTS’ second English song. They’d also release the Butter CD, which includes a duet with Ed Sheeran.

Butter has been produced by RM, Rob Grimaldi, Stephan Kirk, and Ron Perry whereas Permission to Dance boasts a major production team including Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, and Johnny McDaid.

Recently, there was some relief for BTS fans, who were worried that Jin would have to go for mandatory enlistment. On June 23, the Korean government said that BTS‘ mandatory enlistment will be delayed if they submit an application.