BTS: record breaking success of ‘Butter’ makes history

BTS song ‘Butter’ has made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts yet again and the fandom is in a frenzy over the monumental record-breaking feat.

The song ‘Butter’ carrying the longstanding title on Billboard’s charts and BTS army are ‘hugely’ to thank for this success.

Through the power of BTS’s fans, the song has managed to stick it out on every chart for the sixth week in a row, a feat has never before seen in Hot100 history.

Have a look:

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 10, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2021

BTS official on Twitter posted a celebratory tweet to rejoice in the win and made sure to put ARMYs in the forefront.

The tweet read, “Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6 We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You”. (sic)

They even ended the tweet with an adoring hashtag that read, “#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us”.