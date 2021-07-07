Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BTS: record breaking success of ‘Butter’ makes history

Raba NoorWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 11:15 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
BTS Butter

BTS song ‘Butter’ has made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts yet again and the fandom is in a frenzy over the monumental record-breaking feat.

The song ‘Butter’ carrying the longstanding title on Billboard’s charts and BTS army are ‘hugely’ to thank for this success.

Through the power of BTS’s fans, the song has managed to stick it out on every chart for the sixth week in a row, a feat has never before seen in Hot100 history.

Have a look:

BTS official on Twitter posted a celebratory tweet to rejoice in the win and made sure to put ARMYs in the forefront.

The tweet read, “Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6 We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You”. (sic)

They even ended the tweet with an adoring hashtag that read, “#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us”.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shehroz Sabzwari
2 hours ago
Why Did Shehroz Sabzwari Choose Sadaf Kanwal For Second Marriage?

In the recent interview Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari clarified that why he...
Dilip Kumar
4 hours ago
Pakistani Celebrities pays heart touching tribute to late Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar passed away today morning at the age of 98 in...
Sylvester Stallone Salman Khan
7 hours ago
Salman and I should do an action movie together, Sylvester Stallone

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan wished his favorite actor and Hollywood star...
Maluma
7 hours ago
Maluma, the musician, appears to have a dispute with Scott Disick

Juan Luis Londoño Arias aka Maluma seems to have some serious feud...
Suzzanne Douglas
8 hours ago
Suzzanne Douglas passes away at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent 'Hood and...
8 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost

The Oscar-nominated actress, Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first child with husband...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dilip Kumar's best films
12 mins ago
From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, Have a look at Dilip Kumar’s best films!

Bollywood cinema's legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the age...
zahoor agha
40 mins ago
Zahoor Ahmed Agha appointed as the new governor of Balochistan by President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new...
governor balochistan
1 hour ago
Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai resigns

Earlier today, the former chief justice of the Balochistan high court sent...
Shehroz Sabzwari
2 hours ago
Why Did Shehroz Sabzwari Choose Sadaf Kanwal For Second Marriage?

In the recent interview Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari clarified that why he...