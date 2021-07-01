BTS singer V’s Butter concept photo is reminding fans of Shah Rukh Khan

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung reminds Bollywood fans of Shah Rukh Khan in his latest photo. Here’s what they had to say about the shot.

With his arms stretched to his sides, the member of the BTS band poses just like Shah Rukh Khan the king of Romance.

BTS, a Korean boy band, just revealed the sequel of their Butter concept photos. The band members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — can be seen disguised as car washers with a petrol station as the backdrop in the images, which have gone viral.

In the pics, V, who is popular by the name Kim Taehyung, is seen posing for the camera with both his hands stretched to the sides.

Drawing comparisons, ARMY is sharing pics of the two stars on social media. “That’s literally SRK pose, I’m ready to marry him rn please,” wrote a fan sharing a picture of V and Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Another said, “Taehyung SRK pose done right.” Another one said that Taehyung is her SRK now. “He looks like he is doing Shahrukh’s pose! This is what i thought when i saw his pics on weverse but i didn’t know it’s gonna get like this today So happy that Taehyung’s name is added with somebody like Shahrukh From today, Taehyung is my SRK.”