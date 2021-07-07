Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BTS: teaser of upcoming track ‘Permission to Dance’ is out now

Raba NoorWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 11:53 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
BTS Permission to Dance

The Korean boy band BTS has officially released the complete teaser of their upcoming Permission to Dance track.

The song is co-written alongside renowned Hollywood singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and will be released on July 9th at 1 p.m. KST time.

Check out the teaser below:

The BTS boys even posted a collective video to mark the teaser’s release and also announced intentions to feature in next week’s episode of Fallon Tonight.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BTS Butter
28 mins ago
Watch BTS behind-the-scenes making of ‘Butter’ MV

BTS has finally released their behind-the-scenes clips to the making of Butter music...
BTS Butter
2 hours ago
BTS: record breaking success of ‘Butter’ makes history

BTS song ‘Butter’ has made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts yet...
Shehroz Sabzwari
3 hours ago
Why Did Shehroz Sabzwari Choose Sadaf Kanwal For Second Marriage?

In the recent interview Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari clarified that why he...
Dilip Kumar
6 hours ago
Pakistani Celebrities pays heart touching tribute to late Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar passed away today morning at the age of 98 in...
Sylvester Stallone Salman Khan
9 hours ago
Salman and I should do an action movie together, Sylvester Stallone

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan wished his favorite actor and Hollywood star...
Maluma
9 hours ago
Maluma, the musician, appears to have a dispute with Scott Disick

Juan Luis Londoño Arias aka Maluma seems to have some serious feud...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Anti-Money Laundering
6 mins ago
Anti-Money Laundering Issues, Robinhood Crypto to Pay Fine

Anti-Money Laundering Issues Robinhood Crypto to Pay $15M fine Over Security to...
crypto
12 mins ago
Visa has claimed that Crypto-linked cards topped $1 billion in first half of 2021

Customers have spent more than $1 billion on Visa Inc's crypto-linked cards...
Citizens Traveling Abroad To Get Mederna Vaccine Jab: Asad Umar
23 mins ago
NCOC directs provinces to guarantee application of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a meeting to express...
BTS Butter
28 mins ago
Watch BTS behind-the-scenes making of ‘Butter’ MV

BTS has finally released their behind-the-scenes clips to the making of Butter music...