BTS: teaser of upcoming track ‘Permission to Dance’ is out now

The Korean boy band BTS has officially released the complete teaser of their upcoming Permission to Dance track.

The song is co-written alongside renowned Hollywood singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and will be released on July 9th at 1 p.m. KST time.

Check out the teaser below:

The BTS boys even posted a collective video to mark the teaser’s release and also announced intentions to feature in next week’s episode of Fallon Tonight.