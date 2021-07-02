Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BTS unveil the ‘Butter’ CD tracklist

Raba NoorWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:10 am
Adsense 160 x 600
BTS Butter CD

The Korean boy band BTS recently unveiled their official tracklist for the upcoming Butter CD version and the addition of Ed Sheeran’s collab single has sent fans across the world in a frenzy.

The entire list was shared on the band’s official Twitter page, and it includes two instrumental versions of songs.

Butter has been produced by RM, Rob Grimaldi, Stephan Kirk, and Ron Perry whereas Permission to Dance boasts a major production team including Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, and Johnny McDaid.

Have a look:

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BOL Facebook Group
6 hours ago
Become a superstar on BOL Entertainment by joining this Facebook Group

BOL Facebook Group: BOL has pioneered various unconventional concepts in the Pakistani...
Aiman khan
7 hours ago
Photos: Aiman khan looks flawless as she gives off Friday vibes to her fans

Pakistani actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan, who is considered one...
Ayeza Khan Noor Jehan
8 hours ago
Ayeza Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Noor Jehan stuns fans

Pakistan’s superstar and the most popular actress on social media Ayeza Khan has won...
Nadia Jamil Asma Nabeel
9 hours ago
Nadia Jamil pens heartfelt note for deceased friend Asma Nabeel

Nadia Jamil, who recently recovered from cancer, paid tribute to Asma Nabeel,...
Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan
11 hours ago
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s photo shoot goes viral

A recent photo shoot of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the fiancé of the...
TikTok exceeds video limit to 3 minutes
11 hours ago
TikTok Planning To extend the video length to 3 minutes, Up From 60 Seconds

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to roll out a new...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Low Blood Pressure
31 mins ago
Foods That Can Help Raise Low Blood Pressure

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, can have a different impact...
Varun Dhawan Chris Pratt
1 hour ago
Video: Varun Dhawan taught Avengers star Chris Pratt dance steps on ‘Tan Tana Tan’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is bonding with Hollywood star Chris Pratt over...
Yami Gautam summoned
2 hours ago
Yami Gautam summoned by ED for alleged money laundering

Indian actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of...
Arvind Rathod died
3 hours ago
Leading Indian actor Arvind Rathod passed away

Leading Indian actor Arvind Rathod has died at the age of 83....