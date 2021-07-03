Double Click 728 x 90
Bushra Ansari’s dance moves set the floor ablaze

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 04:17 pm
Bushra Ansari dance

The video of senior actress Bushra Ansari dancing at a wedding event with emerging actor and singer Azaan Sami Khan has gone viral.

Leading showbiz stars attended the wedding ceremony of director Sultana Siddiqui’s son at her house.

Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Bushra Ansari, Azaan Sami Khan, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rashid and others attended the wedding.

Bushra Ansari received a standing ovation from the audience for showcasing her excellent ceremonial dance moves at the wedding.

The video of the veteran actress dancing to a Bollywood song along with Azaan Sami is making rounds on social media.

Bushra Ansari’s video is also being liked by her fans.

