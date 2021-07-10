Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

By 2035, Europe will be emission-free for new cars, according to a report

Tahir Yameen

10th Jul, 2021. 09:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
New cars

Mercedes just announced that it would accelerate its electric vehicle plans this morning, and now, according to a new report, the European Union is considering doing the same. 

The European Commission aims to require emissions from new vehicles and vans to decline by 65 percent by 2030 and by 100 percent by 2035 compared to this year’s levels.

The tougher pollution standards will be complemented by rules that will oblige national governments to bolster car charging infrastructure.

Climate goal of cutting greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent from 1990 levels and the clean overhaul of transport will be part of a swath of measures to enact a stricter 2030.

Previously, the EU had not established a timeframe for when ICE cars would be phased out, but this would effectively be a ban starting in 2035, 15 years before the EU’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions across the continent in 2050.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

eidul azha
2 mins ago
Eidul Azha 2021: Nine-day holiday for government employees

This year government workers are expected to get a nine-day holiday on...
dg isprr
27 mins ago
India did not invest in Afghanistan in good faith: DG ISPR

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations - ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar...
President Alvi
55 mins ago
President Alvi links Pakistan’s development to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the country’s development and...
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos
1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she visits her New York City restaurant....
eidul azha
1 hour ago
Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 21

The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on...
Pakistan only facilitator not guarantor of Afghan peace process: DG ISPR
1 hour ago
Pakistan only facilitator not guarantor of Afghan peace process: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

eidul azha
2 mins ago
Eidul Azha 2021: Nine-day holiday for government employees

This year government workers are expected to get a nine-day holiday on...
dg isprr
27 mins ago
India did not invest in Afghanistan in good faith: DG ISPR

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations - ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar...
President Alvi
55 mins ago
President Alvi links Pakistan’s development to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the country’s development and...
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos
1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she visits her New York City restaurant....