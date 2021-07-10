By 2035, Europe will be emission-free for new cars, according to a report

Mercedes just announced that it would accelerate its electric vehicle plans this morning, and now, according to a new report, the European Union is considering doing the same.

The European Commission aims to require emissions from new vehicles and vans to decline by 65 percent by 2030 and by 100 percent by 2035 compared to this year’s levels.

The tougher pollution standards will be complemented by rules that will oblige national governments to bolster car charging infrastructure.

Climate goal of cutting greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent from 1990 levels and the clean overhaul of transport will be part of a swath of measures to enact a stricter 2030.

Previously, the EU had not established a timeframe for when ICE cars would be phased out, but this would effectively be a ban starting in 2035, 15 years before the EU’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions across the continent in 2050.