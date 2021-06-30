CAA ISSUES INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS TRAVEL ADVISORY

The Civil Aviation Authority – CAA, has issued a travel advisory for international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that only 20 flights will be operated in Pakistan till July 15.

The aviation authority stated in the notification that 80 percent of inbound international flights will be banned except for the operations up to 20 percent in harmony with the Summer 2021 schedule.

It added that the international inbound flights were improved to 40 percent only for direct flights from the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Europe, Malaysia, and China with effect from July 1.

The CAA also noticed that some foreign air carriers operating to and from Pakistan are over-booking passengers for inbound flights to Pakistan from different international destinations on the conjecture of a predictable authorization of the heightened quota in the next NOTAM.

Later, the airlines started cancellation of the overbookings on the pretext that CAA has canceled flight authorizations thereby holding the blame on Pakistan’s aviation authority.

It added that CAA has taken strict notice of the wrongdoing by foreign airlines leading to public discomfort and inconvenience for the travelers and reserves the right to take punitive action.

In another development today, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to operate special flights to Doha from Islamabad in July.

The PIA spokesperson stated that two special flights will be functioning from Islamabad to Doha on July 5 and July 12, whereas, two flights will depart for Islamabad from Doha on July 6 and July 13.