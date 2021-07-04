CAA, PIA Launch 18 Flights To Repatriate Stranded Pakistanis From Gulf

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a suspension of flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15 due to the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the UAE’s state-run airline said passengers travelling to all three countries during the past 14 days would not be allowed to travel with the airline to the UAE from any destination.

The statement said UAE citizens, Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who have complied with Code 19 protocol will be exempt from the ban.

The UAE said those who have already booked tickets can re-book them for future flights or re-dates.

Emirates Airlines is one of those that was warned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the inconvenience caused to passengers due to “sudden flight cancellations”.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had taken up the matter with five international airlines and directed them to provide seats to passengers on any other airline or else they would have to pay hotel accommodation and compensation.

In its letter to Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways and Fly Dubai, the CAA raised concerns over the sudden cancellation of flights.

Return of Pakistanis stranded in Gulf countries

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the CAA and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had launched 18 flights to Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, to repatriate Pakistani nationals stranded abroad.

The flights will repatriate 3,394 passengers from Dubai and Sharjah between July 5 and 10 on five flights to the United Arab Emirates.

Ghulam Khan said 2,616 passengers would be repatriated to Doha on six flights between July 6 and July 18, while two flights would be operated between July 9 and 11 to repatriate 772 Pakistanis from Bahrain.

“In addition, we have allocated 2,000 special seats for the UAE and (stranded Pakistanis) will be repatriated before Eid,” he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said that PIA has upgraded its Airbus A320 aircraft for this purpose while four BBB7 aircraft have also been identified.

He said that booking has been started and flight operation from UAE will start from tomorrow and in 4 days all Pakistanis stranded in different Gulf states will be repatriated in a dignified manner.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said show-cause notices were issued to airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Fly Dubai.