Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Cardi B crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, shares hilarious tweet to celebrate

Raba NoorWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 09:56 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Cardi B followers

An American rapper and songwriter Cardi B on Tuesday shared a hilarious tweet after she reached 100 million Instagram followers.

She has become the fastest female to reach the 100 million followers milestone in the genre on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, the please me singer shared a hilarious post to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers.

Cardi B tweeted “Wow 100 million followers? Let me ask each follower to donate a dollar!! Ya won’t see me again.”

Take a look:

It should be noted that Cardi also becomes only the 12th musician to mark this achievement and user number 28 in the social network’s history.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amna Ilyas
14 mins ago
At the beginning of acting, I could not even speak the dialogues: Amna Ilyas

Popular model and actress Amna Ilyas of Pakistan says that at the...
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?
26 mins ago
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?

The NCOC's orders to control the Covid-19 outbreak forced cinemas to remain...
Tom Cruise takes 'socially-Distanced' Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final
2 hours ago
Tom Cruise takes ‘socially-Distanced’ Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final

Tom Cruise had a busy weekend in London, first attending Wimbledon finals...
Mahira Khan
3 hours ago
Is Mahira Khan to star in a film alongside Tom Cruise?

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The...
Nimra Khan
4 hours ago
Nimra Khan shares Adorable Pictures from Hunza Valley

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan is often seen posting images from her photoshoots...
Ghana Ali revelation
6 hours ago
Ghana Ali makes an astonishing revelation about herself

Leading Pakistani film and theater actress and fashion model Ghana Ali revealed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amna Ilyas
14 mins ago
At the beginning of acting, I could not even speak the dialogues: Amna Ilyas

Popular model and actress Amna Ilyas of Pakistan says that at the...
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?
26 mins ago
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?

The NCOC's orders to control the Covid-19 outbreak forced cinemas to remain...
eid ul adha
56 mins ago
Federal cabinet grants three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

The federal cabinet on Tuesday has approved three days of holidays on...
Pakistan Stocks Exchange
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks remain choppy; gain 33.42 points amid uncertainty

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a choppy session on Tuesday and...