Cardi B crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, shares hilarious tweet to celebrate

An American rapper and songwriter Cardi B on Tuesday shared a hilarious tweet after she reached 100 million Instagram followers.

She has become the fastest female to reach the 100 million followers milestone in the genre on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, the please me singer shared a hilarious post to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers.

Cardi B tweeted “Wow 100 million followers? Let me ask each follower to donate a dollar!! Ya won’t see me again.”

It should be noted that Cardi also becomes only the 12th musician to mark this achievement and user number 28 in the social network’s history.