Cardi B teams up with Normani as both stars appeared in ‘Wild Side’

In the video for “Wild Side,” which was released on Friday, July 16, the 25-year-old Fifth Harmony alum, Normani partners up with Cardi B, and both performers appear nude.

The two of them have been close for a while, as Normani made a cameo in the video for Cardi’s smash hit “WAP.”

Cardi’s cameo is in the song’s second half, and she makes the most of her appearance. She and Normani are both shown nude above a beautiful pool as they prepare to be drenched by water from above.

During the chorus, Normani, who has yet to share details about an upcoming album sings, “We can’t just keep talkin’ about it/We think too often about it/We can’t just be cautious about it/I wanna get wild.”

Prior to the premiere of the music video, Normani shared footage of Cardi B hyping up her fans on her Instagram Story.

“I feel like this is Normani’s big comeback, and I want you guys to treat it like it’s her birthday,” Cardi shared. “Like, this is literally her birthday, and this song, this everything, is so amazing, and I’m just literally so proud of her. I’m just like the support team!”

The 28-year-old “Up” rapper continued, “I’m so excited. You guys are going to see Normani in a different light. Oh, my gosh, I’m excited. This is amazing.”