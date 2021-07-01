Celebs who shares sweet notes on National Doctors’ Day

Madhuri Dixit the sensation of Bollywood along with Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about doctors day and shared a heartfelt note,

People all throughout the country are honoring doctors and medical personnel on National Doctors’ Day. Many celebrities have resorted to social media to send heartfelt messages.

For everyone in the world, things have been difficult. Everyone has been doing their best to aid others during these trying times.

Expressing her gratitude, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you.”

Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you 🙏❤️ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 3953 – On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity.”