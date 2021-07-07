Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi discusses political situation in Punjab with PM Imran Khan

A delegation of PML-Q leaders, led by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and deliberated the political situation in Punjab, a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

Monis Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Shafqat Mehmood were also in attendance.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed the political situation in Punjab, while the provincial budget and the construction of the new building of the Punjab Assembly also came under conversation.

Measures for the expansion and affluence of Punjab, through the association of the PML-Q and the government, were also discussed.

On the contrary, that PML-Q and the PTI are political associates in Punjab as well as at the Centre.