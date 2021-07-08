China approves rice import from 7 more Pakistani firms

ISLAMABAD: China has allowed another seven Pakistani rice units to export the commodity, after completing required international food safety and security standards.

The initiative would further increase the rice exports and would enable Pakistani rice exporters to penetrate in the Chinese markets.

In this regard, the authorities of the two countries, including the Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan and relevant Chinese authorities organised several meetings and videoconferences to materialise the existing scope of the local rice exports to China, an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said.

Talking to APP, he said, prior to the approval of the new companies, as many as 46 companies were exporting rice to China, adding that after the approval of seven new companies, the number of total companies has reached 53.

To enhance the local rice exports to the Chinese markets, the official said, the Department of Plant Protection was continuously negotiating with the relevant Chinese authorities and conducting survey and video inspections of different rice exporting units.

The official said Russia had also lifted a ban on the import of rice from Pakistan that would help in a significant increase of local rice exports to the Russian markets, as well as penetrating in other high-end markets.

The Department of Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine Division, Ministry of Commerce in close coordination with the trade minister of the Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow, played a vital role for the resumption of local rice exports to the Russian markets, he added.

Initially, four local companies were allowed to export rice to Russia; however, a delegation was scheduled to visit Moscow to explore more opportunities for the companies for enhancing rice exports to that country, the official said.

The resumption of rice exports to the Russian markets would help fetch an additional $200 million to $300 million each year, which would benefit the local growers.