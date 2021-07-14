China Impose Restriction on Online Video Games for more than 90 minutes

Double Click 728 x 90
Syeda Mishal Intikhab

14th Jul, 2021.
China is imposing new restrictions to ensure children’s sleep and prevent video game addiction.

China’s largest technology company Tencent Holdings Limited has introduced a new face recognition system.

Gamers younger than 18 will be prohibited from playing online games for more than 90 minutes on weekdays and will be illegal from playing between 10 pm and 8 am, The Independent detailed.

On weekends and public holidays, they will be permitted to play up to three hours out of each day.

 

Official government guidelines illustrating the new limitations were issued by China’s General Administration of Press and Publication will be imposed straightforwardly through gaming platforms operating in the country.

A representative for the organization told state-run Xinhua News Agency that the actions were intended to ensure the “physical and mental health of minors.”

Gamers 8 to 16 years old can spend up to 200 yuan (£22, $29) per month, while those between 16 and 18 years can spend up to 400 yuan on their gaming accounts.

 

China is the world’s second greatest gaming market behind the US however experts in the nation have over and over reprimanded the pessimistic effect computer games can have on youngsters.

China is the world's second greatest gaming market behind the US however government inside the country has, again and again, criticized the bad impact video games can have on youngsters.

Research in 2015 tracked down that 500 million Chinese residents experienced visual impairment, which specialists accused of the rise of cell phones and online games, the report said.

There is no scientific consensus that myopia can be caused by video games but East Asian countries have seen a significant rise in the condition in recent years.

Last year, the World Health Organization perceived computer game addiction as a mental health disorder. Online gaming disorder causes someone to have “significant issues with functioning” due to the addiction, according to the organization.

It is officially described by “impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

Computer game organizations have been blamed for intentionally making their games more habit-forming, with Fortnite developer Epic Games recently blamed for hiring psychologists to “make it as addictive as possible.”

Epic Games partnered with Chinese gaming giant Ten cent in 2018 to carry the tremendously famous game to China, in any case, it neglected to get government endorsement for adaptation at dispatch and has since not made the similar progress it has achieved elsewhere in the world.

 

