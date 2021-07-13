China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve launched

KARACHI: The China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve for combating the Covid-19 pandemic was launched in Sichuan province of China.

The event was attended by Wu Jianghao, assistant foreign minister of China, Li Yunze, vice-governor of Sichuan province, and other high ranking officials of Sichuan province.

Ambassadors of five participating South Asian countries to China, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka also attended the event.

The idea to establish the China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve was agreed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of China and five South Asian countries, which was held virtually on April 27, 2021.

It is aimed at experience sharing and devising a common strategy by China and South Asian countries for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jianghao said that China had played a leading role in the global campaign for combating the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve would be helpful in expanding China’s cooperation with the South Asian nations for comprehensively defeating the pandemic, including the development and distribution of vaccines to the region.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque hailed the establishment of an emergency reserve as an important step for jointly combating the pandemic.

He underscored that the international cooperation was inevitable for countering the translational issues such as Covid-19. Thanking China for its support to Pakistan after the outbreak of the pandemic, the ambassador said Pakistan was continuing its vaccination campaign with the Chinese assistance and looked forward to working with the South Asian countries and China for deepening ties in emergency cooperation.