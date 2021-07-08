Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 02:56 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Chinese investment in Pakistan to expedite once Covid subsides: adviser

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic had restricted the movement of investors, especially from China but it would pick pace once the Covid-19 subsided, a senior government official said.

Addressing a conference, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood said: “More Chinese investors will visit Pakistan to explore the existing opportunities in various sectors of [the] local economy.”

The issuance of work visas had witnessed around 42 per cent increase, he said, adding that more people would come for investment during the days to come, which would further enhance the bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of Commerce has further intensified its efforts and was appointing honorary investment councillors to bring Chinese investment in the country, he said, adding: “We have organised several videoconferences with different Chinese investors and parties in different cities and I am pleased to say that now we have eight honorary investment councillors who know Pakistan well. They (would) help build relationships between people.”

One of these eight councillors informed that he had 20 investors ready to bring investment into Pakistan in several fields, he added.

Dawood said that the number of medium size companies coming in Pakistan had already gained momentum, adding that 40 potential investors have expressed their intentions for investing in the fields of construction, production, manufacturing, chemicals, textiles, and tiles.

“It was just the beginning and we are preparing for the strategic trade policy framework and diversification of local products to enhance exports,” he added.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and China, which formally started on January 1, 2020, was also gaining momentum, despite Covid-19 pandemic, the adviser said, adding that trade between the two countries is on the rise and would further increase when the pandemic is over.

Pakistan and China were concentrating on agriculture and industrial cooperation and, in this regard, China was also providing technical assistance in agriculture research and introduced high-yielding rice seed, which helped enhance the per-acre production of non-basmati rice, besides increasing its exports manifold, the adviser said.

Dawood said that Pakistan was also focusing on regional diversification for integrated regional trade by linking Central Asian Republics (CARs) with road links under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to capitalise investment done in Gwadar and the development of the region.

Besides, the Chinese were invited to make investments and produce imports to substitute for Pakistan, he said, adding that now they are asked to come and invest in manufacturing products for exports.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Meezan Bank
36 mins ago
Meezan Bank, NCCPL to develop new Shariah-compliant products

KARACHI: The Meezan Bank has collaborated with the National Clearing Company of...
SSGC LPG
48 mins ago
BOL Exclusive: SSGC plans to import 16,500 tonnes LPG to meet winter demand

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will import at least 11...
China Rice import Pakistan
2 hours ago
China approves rice import from 7 more Pakistani firms

ISLAMABAD: China has allowed another seven Pakistani rice units to export the...
Pakistan can earn $5 billion through exports of precious stones
3 hours ago
Pakistan can earn $5 billion through exports of precious stones

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has the potential of earning $5 billion annually through the...
Tax committee to formulate rules for imposition of penalty
3 hours ago
Tax committee to formulate rules for imposition of penalty

KARACHI: The tax authorities have constituted a committee of senior officials of...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 8th July 2021, Check currency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
1 min ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
8 mins ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Shehroz Sabzwari Sadaf Kanwal
10 mins ago
Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons...
19 mins ago
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games...