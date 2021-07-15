Double Click 728 x 90
Chrissy Teigen Addresses Mental Health Struggles After Being “Cancelled”

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 12:24 pm
Chrissy Teigen racism

Following her public bullying charges earlier this year, Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly about how she’s been feeling “like utter s–t in real life,” admitting that she’s “depressed.”

Chrissy Teigen admits that she has “learned a whollllle lot” about cancel culture in the past two months.

On July 14, the cookbook author resorted to Instagram to say she’s at a loss for words as she tries to move on from recent bullying charges.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s–t in real life,” Chrissy, 35, wrote alongside a pic of herself on the couch. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

In May, Chrissy Teigen has been engaged in a spirited argument regarding her previous bullying incidents.

After such a long period of being quiet, the design legend eventually issued an extended apology in response to model Courtney Stodden’s previous cyberbullying allegations.

Chrissy has learned that the way “I’m managing this now isn’t the proper approach,” according to a new Instagram post.

So, she decided to get candid about mental health challenges she has faced in recent weeks to share what she’s been going through, writing, “I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

The former model, who has been posting pictures of her family vacation to Italy lately, went on to speak about why “Cancel club is a fascinating thing.” She reflected, “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” adding that it’s “hard” to talk about what she is going through without sounding “whiney,” especially “when you’ve clearly done something wrong.”

She’s come to the conclusion that “It just sucks. There is no winning.” As she shared with her 34 million followers, “All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day.”

Although she’s prepared to “get brutally picked apart,” she said she “can’t do this silent s–t anymore!”

