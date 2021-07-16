Chrissy Teigen replaces by Gigi Hadid in ‘Never Have I Ever’

Following Chrissy Teigen’s recent fall from grace over her recent cyberbullying issue, American model Gigi Hadid has taken Teigen’s place on the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.”

After Chrissy, 35, left the show in June, Gigi, 26, narrates a Paxton-centric episode in the freshly released second season.

Fans can now listen for Hadid’s voiceover during the third episode.

“This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He is a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist, and a former 16-year-old from California, Gigi Hadid,” she says in the opening dialogue.

“You may be asking yourself, ‘Why is Old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy?’ Believe it or not, I relate to this kid. We’re both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols.”

Teigen “has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever.” according to a Never Have I Ever representative.

Previously, Following her public bullying charges earlier this year, Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly about how she’s been feeling “like utter s–t in real life,” admitting that she’s “depressed.”

Chrissy Teigen admits that she has “learned a whollllle lot” about cancel culture in the past two months.