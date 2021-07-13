Christina Aguilera Says She’s ‘Re-Inspired by Music All Over Again’

Christina María Aguilera is an American singer, songwriter, is working on a Latin album and says she’s ‘re-inspired by music all over again.’

“For me, this record represents a coming-full-circle moment. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time “As she announces her cooperation with SweeTARTS, Aguilera tells PEOPLE.

Xtina is tapping into her Latina roots once again.

Christina Aguilera spoke to PEOPLE about the inspiring process behind her upcoming album, her second Spanish album after Mi Reflejo, as she announced her new partnership with SweeTARTS (in a typical “Candyman” manner!).

“This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that’s so supportive,” the 40-year-old tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been in music for a really long time, but there’s nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude.”

“I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album,” she adds.

Teasing the forthcoming LP, Aguilera explained that the songs will “dive deeper into my roots” as she’ll explore Latin music while keeping “a lot of classic styles and paying tribute to the roots and history of music.”

“You’ll see a lot of those influences in this record as well as, fresh-sounding music,” she clarifies.

The album will be the singer’s first full-length Spanish album since Mi Reflejo, released in 2000.

“When I listened to my first Spanish record, I love it and I’m thankful for it. I won a Latin Grammy with it, but I listen to the record 20 years later and I’m like, ‘Oh, cute, that was baby Christina!'” she says. “It was like her voice before it’s fully matured and so now things are a lot deeper in context and vocal capabilities that I’m using now, having had all the experience in the business that I have, so it definitely is tapping into new things for me, and with such a level of deeper respect and appreciation for where I’m at now as a grown woman.”

“I’m singing with deeper passion and love and respect and experience than I ever have before,” she adds.

The new interview with Aguilera comes as the singer announced a collaboration with SweeTARTS for an online music mixer called SweetBEATS Mixer, as well as the chance to have a studio session with her. It’s a collaboration that makes sense for Aguilera.

“It’s perfect. It’s combining candy and music, two of my favorite things in the whole world,” she says of the collaboration. “I’m very festive, I love holidays and using candy for Halloween, Christmas, filling piñatas, for birthdays, I love throwing parties.”

“It’s in my history, it’s in my blood to join the two together: ‘Candyman,'” she says of her iconic song. “It’s just a perfect collab.”