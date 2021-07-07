Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Christina Haack finds New Love Interest after Ant Anstead Divorce

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 01:02 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Christina Haack

American Television personality, Christina Haack reportedly has spotted with her new boyfriend as they were heading to Mexico to celebrate with boyfriend Joshua Hall.

According to a news source, the 37-year-old reality personality split from her spouse Ant Anstead about a year ago and has found a new love.

An insider told People magazine that Haack and her beau are headed out of town in the coming days to celebrate her 38th birthday on July 9.

“They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection,” said the source. “They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.”

Haack was photographed wearing a grey tank top, shorts, and sneakers with a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist.

Hall also dressed in LAX casual: A white shirt, grey slacks, matching cap, and navy-blue Nike sneakers.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Christina Haack is seen HOLDING HANDS with a HUNKY new guy after it's revealed her ex, Ant Anstead is dating Renée Zellweger.

In late June, it was announced that Haack and Anstead had formalized their divorce.

On the other hand, Christina’s ex-husband started dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger.

The new pair was recently spotted out-and-about together in Laguna Beach, Calif., They have seen biking and walking together hand-in-hand.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kendall Jenner
52 mins ago
Kendall Jenner gets ’emotional’ watching beau Devin Booker play

Kendall Jenner got 'emotional' as she watches her fiancé Devin Booker play...
Kate Winslet
1 hour ago
Kate Winslet reveals she uses two different shades of foundation

Kate Winslet has revealed her beauty and skincare routine after being make-up-free...
Amitabh Bachchan
2 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan pays Dilip Kumar a touching tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar, expressed his condolences on the death of...
How Did Yusuf Khan Of Peshawar Become Dilip Kumar Of India?
2 hours ago
How Did Yusuf Khan Of Peshawar Become Dilip Kumar Of India?

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan in...
3 hours ago
Megan Fox reveals she’s grateful for ex-husband Brian Austin’s girlfriend

Megan Fox spoke up out about her ex-husband Brian Austin Green's girlfriend...
Dilip Kumar
4 hours ago
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

Dilip Kumar, a legendary Bollywood actor, died in Mumbai on Wednesday due...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SAR TO INR
6 mins ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.90 (Last updated...
AED TO INR
9 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.32 INR....
USD TO INR
15 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.64 (Last updated on 2nd...
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC
17 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to release a new flagship phone. There have been...