Christina Haack finds New Love Interest after Ant Anstead Divorce

American Television personality, Christina Haack reportedly has spotted with her new boyfriend as they were heading to Mexico to celebrate with boyfriend Joshua Hall.

According to a news source, the 37-year-old reality personality split from her spouse Ant Anstead about a year ago and has found a new love.

An insider told People magazine that Haack and her beau are headed out of town in the coming days to celebrate her 38th birthday on July 9.

“They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection,” said the source. “They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.”

Haack was photographed wearing a grey tank top, shorts, and sneakers with a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist.

Hall also dressed in LAX casual: A white shirt, grey slacks, matching cap, and navy-blue Nike sneakers.

In late June, it was announced that Haack and Anstead had formalized their divorce.

On the other hand, Christina’s ex-husband started dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger.

The new pair was recently spotted out-and-about together in Laguna Beach, Calif., They have seen biking and walking together hand-in-hand.