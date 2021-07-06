Double Click 728 x 90
Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song is out now! Shilpa ‘Missed OG Akshay Kumar’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 06:53 pm
Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0

The song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, from Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film Hungama 2 is out now. It features Shilpa and Meezaan. The movie will be out on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the song, the duo recreated the iconic pelvic thrusts from the original choreography. In the song, Shilpa Shetty can be seen wearing black and red separates while Meezaan sports a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Took to Instagram, Shilpa shared the video and captioned it, “Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji… thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact #Hungama2.”

Take a look:

The original Chura Ke Dil Mera song featured in 1994 in the movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari, with Shilpa Shetty and actor Akshay Kumar as the lead pair and was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Meanwhile talking about the new version, earlier Shilpa quoted saying, “Chura Ke Dil Mera has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dancing to the new version.”

Film Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

Check out the full song here:

