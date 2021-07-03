Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Cinemas to reopen in Sindh for Vaccinated people

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 01:10 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals

After the decrease in coronavirus infections, the Sindh government has prolonged the closing time for businesses to 10 pm, allowed indoor dining, and announced the cinemas to reopen for fully vaccinated people.

A notification was also issued by Sindh Home Department.

Here are the following restrictions eased by the provincial government:

  • Businesses are allowed to remain open till 10 pm.
  • Hotels, restaurants, and cafes are allowed to resume both indoor and outdoor dining till 12am.
  • Indoor dining is allowed at 50 percent capacity only for vaccinated people and all hotels, restaurants, and cafes will have to check the vaccination certificates for these customers.
  • Drive-thru, takeaway, and delivery are open 24/7.
  • Outdoor marriages and functions are allowed with up to 400 people.
  • Indoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 vaccinated people and the management will have to check the vaccination certificates.
  • Cinemas and theatres are allowed to remain open till 1 am only for vaccinated people.
  • Indoor gyms are allowed to open only for vaccinated people.
  • Amusement parks, swimming pools, and arcades are allowed to open with 50pc occupancy.
  • Public transport is allowed to operate with 70pc occupancy.
  • Sunday will be observed as a ‘safe day’ in Karachi, other divisions will decide their own safe days.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June. 28 had announced to lift few Covid-19 restraints that were placed due to the Third Covid-19 wave in the country.

The forum lifted Covid-19 restrictions from July 1 due to the decrease in the Covid positive cases across the country.

The NCOC meeting had allowed markets across the country to remain open till 10 pm.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

HEC Agrees To Postpone 2-Year Associate Degree And 4-Year Graduation Program
6 mins ago
HEC agrees to put on hold 2-year associate degree programs: sources

The Higher Education Commission - HEC agrees to delay the discontinuation of...
roshan pakistan digital
28 mins ago
Roshan Digital: SBP states $310M deposits in June stand highest

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released numbers of the progress...
Over 72,000 Health, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Pakistan: NCOC
1 hour ago
Govt takes decision on COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

The health ministry has decided to distribute COVID-19 risk allowance only to...
Ayeza khan photoshoot
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan sizzles in her Latest Pictures

Ayeza Khan does not need any introduction, she is a versatile actress...
Saeed Ghani
2 hours ago
Saeed Ghani announces that he will offer himself up for arrest to NAB Karachi

Minister for Education and Labor Sindh Saeed Ghani proclaimed that he will...
canada house fire
4 hours ago
Islamophobia in west, 7 Pakistani Muslims die in Canada house fire

Seven Pakistanis, including four children, died in a Canadian city when their...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

HEC Agrees To Postpone 2-Year Associate Degree And 4-Year Graduation Program
6 mins ago
HEC agrees to put on hold 2-year associate degree programs: sources

The Higher Education Commission - HEC agrees to delay the discontinuation of...
roshan pakistan digital
28 mins ago
Roshan Digital: SBP states $310M deposits in June stand highest

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released numbers of the progress...
Over 72,000 Health, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Pakistan: NCOC
1 hour ago
Govt takes decision on COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

The health ministry has decided to distribute COVID-19 risk allowance only to...
Ayeza khan photoshoot
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan sizzles in her Latest Pictures

Ayeza Khan does not need any introduction, she is a versatile actress...