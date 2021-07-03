Cinemas to reopen in Sindh for Vaccinated people

After the decrease in coronavirus infections, the Sindh government has prolonged the closing time for businesses to 10 pm, allowed indoor dining, and announced the cinemas to reopen for fully vaccinated people.

A notification was also issued by Sindh Home Department.

Here are the following restrictions eased by the provincial government:

Businesses are allowed to remain open till 10 pm.

Hotels, restaurants, and cafes are allowed to resume both indoor and outdoor dining till 12am.

Indoor dining is allowed at 50 percent capacity only for vaccinated people and all hotels, restaurants, and cafes will have to check the vaccination certificates for these customers.

Drive-thru, takeaway, and delivery are open 24/7.

Outdoor marriages and functions are allowed with up to 400 people.

Indoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 vaccinated people and the management will have to check the vaccination certificates.

Cinemas and theatres are allowed to remain open till 1 am only for vaccinated people.

Indoor gyms are allowed to open only for vaccinated people.

Amusement parks, swimming pools, and arcades are allowed to open with 50pc occupancy.

Public transport is allowed to operate with 70pc occupancy.

Sunday will be observed as a ‘safe day’ in Karachi, other divisions will decide their own safe days.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June. 28 had announced to lift few Covid-19 restraints that were placed due to the Third Covid-19 wave in the country.

The forum lifted Covid-19 restrictions from July 1 due to the decrease in the Covid positive cases across the country.

The NCOC meeting had allowed markets across the country to remain open till 10 pm.