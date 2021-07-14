Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Citizens of Karachi to get free vehicle repairing service amid monsoon rains, Police

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 08:50 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

The police department in Karachi has kicked off Free Vehicle Repairing Service to ease citizens during the monsoon rains in the city.

The Madadgar 15 has tossed the ‘Free Vehicle Repair Service’ for the citizens of the city due to the monsoon rains from which they could get their vehicles revamped directly by simply dialing the police helpline ‘15’.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Maqsood Ahmed stated that a new unit was propelled under the Special Security Unit connected with Madadgar 15.

DIG further detailed that two special vehicles were planned with the support of the citizens during its early phase.

The distinct vehicles of Madadgar 15 will have mechanic services like fixing the tire punctures, filling the air in the tires, tugging a car, other essential apparatus comprising fire extinguishers.

“Citizens can call for getting assistance 24/7 from Madadgar 15 staff by calling to their helpline 15. The Urban Flooding Rescue Unit team is also associated with Madadgar 15’s service.”

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

LHC Orders Strict Action Against Those Responsible For Fuel Crisis
14 mins ago
OGRA recommends Rs11 hike in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority - OGRA has suggested on Monday...
Ayeza Khan
20 mins ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan Celebrates Her Daughter Hoorain’s Sixth Birthday Bash

Pakistani actor and social media sensation Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish...
Pet Rat
28 mins ago
People are wondering if this pet rat is starting a restaurant

If you've watched the movie Ratatouille, you'll be familiar with Remy the...
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry
32 mins ago
Supreme Court urged to take notice of FBR’s discretionary powers

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
Petroleum products share in power generation falls 43%; gas shortfall to rise further
38 mins ago
Petroleum products share in power generation falls 43%; gas shortfall to rise further

ISLAMABAD: The consumption of petroleum products in the power sector declined 43...
Amir Afridi
55 mins ago
Muhammad Amir backs up Shaheen Shah Afridi after his wicketless performance

Former cricketer Mohammad Amir came out in support of left-arm pacer Shaheen...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

LHC Orders Strict Action Against Those Responsible For Fuel Crisis
14 mins ago
OGRA recommends Rs11 hike in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority - OGRA has suggested on Monday...
Ayeza Khan
20 mins ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan Celebrates Her Daughter Hoorain’s Sixth Birthday Bash

Pakistani actor and social media sensation Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish...
Pet Rat
28 mins ago
People are wondering if this pet rat is starting a restaurant

If you've watched the movie Ratatouille, you'll be familiar with Remy the...
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry
32 mins ago
Supreme Court urged to take notice of FBR’s discretionary powers

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...