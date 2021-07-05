CNG price hiked in Punjab

Price of compressed natural gas – CNG hiked in Punjab on Monday.

The price of CNG has been increased by Rs8 per liter, All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA).

“The price hike was witnessed after the federal government decided to increase 12% general sales tax (GST) on liquefied natural gas (LNG)”, the APCNGA said.

Association stated the prices of compressed natural gas(CNG) in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have now been increased from Rs88 to Rs106 per liter.

Whereas due to the imposition of GST on LNG, the price of compressed natural gas(CNG) has also increased in Karachi.

On the contrary, Consumers in Karachi have complained that pump station owners have fixed the price of CNG at Rs140 per kg, marking an increase of Rs16 per kg in the price of the gas.