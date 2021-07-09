COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong met the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of joint awareness, local sanctuary state, bilateral collaboration in numerous grounds and update on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS acknowledged the envoy for untiring Chinese support stretched to Pakistan during challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador valued and accredited Pakistan’s confident role in the region and promised to play his role for further development in political cooperation between both countries.

Furthermore, Pakistan has always appreciated China’s support to Pakistan in different sectors especially the hard times pandemic.