Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Could prebiotic foods help obese people healthy gut bacteria?

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:43 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Could prebiotic foods help obese people healthy gut bacteria?

Dietary fiber may help prevent cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity by influencing the gut microbiota, which is the community of bacteria that live in the gut.

However, most Western diets lack the dietary fiber that these beneficial microorganisms need to thrive.

Experiments in mice and people indicate that snack meals containing specific forms of fiber can affect the gut microbiota, resulting in widespread physiological impacts.

Fiber for future prebiotic foods could be derived from food industry waste, such as peels, rinds, and husks, which manufacturers would otherwise throw.

The bacteria, archaebacteria, viruses, and fungi that exist in the human gut, known as the gut microbiota, have a significant impact on both physical and mental health.

According to research, prebiotic foods can help prevent chronic health issues such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity by feeding the beneficial members of this community.

However, Western-style diets are frequently high in fat and low in plant fiber.

The idea of adding fiber to otherwise unhealthy treats like cookies and chips may appear simple, but the relationship between diet, microbiota, and individual health is quite complex.

Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine’s Center for Gut Microbiome and Nutrition Research in St Louis, MO, are exploring this association with the goal of developing prebiotic snack products.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pfizer, BioNtech Seek Permission To Administer Third Dose Of Vaccine
7 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNtech Seek Permission To Administer Third Dose Of Vaccine

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNtech have...
Chicken Wraps recipe
16 hours ago
Recipe: Welcome the weekend with crispy, crunchy Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps

If you are looking for the easiest and quickest meals that can...
Walnuts Cocoa Biscotti
16 hours ago
Recipe: Indulge in sweet nutty delight with a Walnuts and Cocoa Biscotti

Chocolates came into this world for the sole purpose of brushing aside...
Can Australia contain the Covid Delta variant
18 hours ago
What is the Delta variant and how can we stay protected from the virus

The World Health Organization(WHO) recently studied the Delta variant, which was first...
Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs
18 hours ago
Sindh reports 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh has reported above 1000 new Covid-19 cases. Previously province’s tally was...
Working out or taking medicine to lower blood pressure is not as effective as a 5-minute breathing exercise
22 hours ago
Medication is not as effective as this 5-minute breathing exercise

The five-minute workout called "strength training for your breathing muscles" by experts...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Investment opportunities in UAE
12 mins ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”
21 mins ago
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference,...
Effective anti-corruption strategy
30 mins ago
Effective anti-corruption strategy starts yielding results: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said that...
34 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter calling her ‘my shadow’

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...