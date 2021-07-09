Could prebiotic foods help obese people healthy gut bacteria?

Dietary fiber may help prevent cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity by influencing the gut microbiota, which is the community of bacteria that live in the gut.

However, most Western diets lack the dietary fiber that these beneficial microorganisms need to thrive.

Experiments in mice and people indicate that snack meals containing specific forms of fiber can affect the gut microbiota, resulting in widespread physiological impacts.

Fiber for future prebiotic foods could be derived from food industry waste, such as peels, rinds, and husks, which manufacturers would otherwise throw.

The bacteria, archaebacteria, viruses, and fungi that exist in the human gut, known as the gut microbiota, have a significant impact on both physical and mental health.

According to research, prebiotic foods can help prevent chronic health issues such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity by feeding the beneficial members of this community.

However, Western-style diets are frequently high in fat and low in plant fiber.

The idea of adding fiber to otherwise unhealthy treats like cookies and chips may appear simple, but the relationship between diet, microbiota, and individual health is quite complex.

Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine’s Center for Gut Microbiome and Nutrition Research in St Louis, MO, are exploring this association with the goal of developing prebiotic snack products.