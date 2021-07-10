Counters to be set at public places to check Covid vaccination certificates, Punjab

The government of Punjab reintroduced its strategies against Covid-19, deciding to set up special counters at places frequently visited by people, like wedding halls, cinemas and hotels to check Covid-19 vaccination certificates of visitors.

In a statement issued by Sarah Aslam, Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary, she stated that “Those violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will face action as per law.”

The provincial administration has also decided to start a control room to screen the application of SOPs at restaurants, wedding halls, cinemas, and hotels.

The new SOPs are being introduced in view of the delta variant detected in the country and the rise of the fourth wave of the deadly Virus.

Earlier, the NCOC had confirmed the presence of dissimilar variants of coronavirus in Pakistan, including the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, the Beta variant that was first detected in South Africa, and the Alpha variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom.

The NCOC had said that these variants were detected in Pakistan in May and June.

The government’s Covid-19 portal designates the number of daily Covid-19 cases released from four digits to three digits on June 25.

Whereas, the daily cases being reported to have continued to the 900 marks till June 27.

However, the daily toll started increasing again gradually and doubled in just one week.

The positivity rate, which was less than 2 percent in June, crossed 3pc after a gap of 20 days on Wednesday.

Underlining that special SOPs have been planned for hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, gyms, and cinema halls, she said counters would be set up at all such places to check vaccination certificates.

She also called upon all traders to safeguard the vaccination of their staff against the coronavirus.

Under the new commands, she said no restaurant will be permissible to operate a dine-in facility after 11.59 pm, while only 50 percent tenancy will be allowable at all eateries.

Similarly, no more than 200 guests will be allowed at wedding halls.

A day ago, the NCOC has further announced that non-immunized people will not be allowed to travel by air starting August 1.