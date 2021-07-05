Courteney Cox celebrates 4th July with pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa

American actress, Courteney Cox made an appearance with close friends Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, sharing a selfie with her admirers.

In a cheeky photo, the Friends starlets were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together.

According to reports, the famous pair took a photo on the beach, with Kudrow wearing a straw hat and Aniston wearing sunglasses.

Cox captioned the photo. “Happy 4th! xoxo,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

The last time the trio appeared on film together was in the much-anticipated Friends reunion episode.