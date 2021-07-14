Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Covid-19 boosters have a high probability of risking serious side effects: US Health Official

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 06:38 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
covid boosters

The United States is revising the need for a third COVID-19 booster shot among inhabitants who have already been inoculated but needs to see more data to know if added shots could raise people’s danger of serious side effects, a US health official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. government has not made a resolution on whether to administer booster shots to residents but sees a greater prospective need for them among the elderly and other groups at high risk for unadorned infection, said Jay Butler, deputy director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a media briefing.

Whereas previously in May, more than a dozen significant transmissible disease and vaccine development specialists stated that there is growing indication that the first round of global inoculations may offer lasting defense against the coronavirus and its most troublesome variants exposed to date.

Some of these scientists uttered distress that public prospects around COVID-19 boosters are being set by pharmaceutical administrators rather than health specialists, although many settled that concocting for such a need as protection was judicious.

They uttered fear that a push by wealthy nations for reiteration of vaccination as initial as this year will excavate the division with poorer countries that are besieged to buy vaccines and may take years to immunize their citizens even once.

“We don’t see the data yet that would inform a decision about whether or not booster doses are needed,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals at the World Health Organization (WHO).

O’Brien further stated that the WHO is creating a board of specialists to measure all variant and vaccine effectiveness data and endorse changes to vaccination programs as needed.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

COVID Surge: Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
6 hours ago
COVID Surge: Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
pakistan army on corona lockdown
20 hours ago
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations...
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
23 hours ago
COVID-19 claims 21 lives, total active cases reached 3.63%: NCOC

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
1 day ago
Global hunger levels skyrocketed on conflicts, climate change, Covid: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflicts, climate change...
Pakistan Coronavirus
1 day ago
Pakistan reports 21 Coronavirus deaths; total toll rises to 22,618

Pakistan's daily Coronavirus caseload has dropped slightly for the second consecutive day...
who vaccine
2 days ago
WHO warns against mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization - WHO chief scientist directed people against mixing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Anushka Sharma
5 mins ago
Anushka Sharma reminds her fans to wear a mask to stay safe during a pandemic

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is often seen using the social media platform...
MG3 from MG motors oversee a manufacturing default
16 mins ago
MG3 from MG motors oversee a manufacturing default

MG has issued a product safety recall for over 4000 samples of...
edmatrix
32 mins ago
Jordanian company acquires Pakistan-based Edmatrix

KARACHI: An award-winning Jordanian EdTech company, Abwaab, has acquired Pakistan-based e-learning platform...
Pakistan Stocks Exchange
34 mins ago
Pakistan stocks manage to close bullish despite selling pressure

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks managed to close in the green zone on Wednesday,...