The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached 3063 percent with 1,590 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, stated NCOC.

The deadly virus has claimed 21 lives during the past 24 hours, 18 of whom were under cure in hospital and three out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Statistics 13 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,790

Positive Cases: 1590

Positivity % : 3.63%

Deaths : 21 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 13, 2021

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 21 deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours, 08 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The most number of ventilators were employed in four major areas including Multan 16 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 18 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, and Lahore 16 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical condition of COVID patient) was also employed in four major areas of Skardu 42 percent, Gilgit 41percent, Rawalpindi 23 percent, and Karachi 35 percent.

Whereas, 43,790 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 15,342 in Sindh, 16,470 in Punjab, 7,062 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,866 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1657 in Balochistan, 670 in GB, and 723 in AJK.

On the contrary, Around 914,605 people have improved from the disease so far across Pakistan making it an extensive count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 976,867 cases were spotted, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients included, AJK 21,256, Balochistan 28,321, GB 6,972, ICT 83,831, KP 139,593, Punjab 348,509 and Sindh 348,385.

Furthermore, about 22,618 deaths were recorded in the country since the outbreak of the infection. Around 5,613 have perished in Sindh, out of which 5 died in hospital and 1 died out of the hospital on 12 July.

10,832 in Punjab out of which 08 deaths occurred in hospital and two out of hospital during past 24 hours.

4,365 in KP of which 03 of them died in hospital on Monday, 785 in ICT among one death in the hospital during the past 24 hours, 317 in Balochistan, 111 in GB, and 595 in AJK submitted to the contagious virus in hospital on Monday.

Whereas, a total of 15,152, 403 corona tests have been accompanied so far, while 639 hospitals are fortified with COVID facilities.

Some 2,447 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

It is also to be notic3ed that NCOC has mentioned on their Twitter account hai on 12 July, the total number of people vaccinated to date was 525,325.