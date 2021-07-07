Crypto.com and UFC Signs a $175 Million Sponsorship Deal

The crypto company has become UFC’s official fight kit partner.

The major mixed martial arts organization, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has signed a multi-million dollar sponsorship contract with Crypto.com.

The deal involved a $175 million payment carried out over ten years, according to CNBC.

The Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency firm became the first official fight kit sponsor of the UFC on Wednesday.

Whereas, Crypto.com’s branding will appear on fight kit items used throughout the UFC, including athletes’ attire, as part of the multi-year partnership.

“This is a partnership between two companies that are the best at what they do,” UFC President Dana White said. “No company has done more to grow the popularity of combat sports than UFC, and now we’re one of the biggest sports brands on the planet. We can help Crypto.com reach more people around the world through the strength of our brand.”

With an estimated fan base of over 625 million, UFC fights do indeed get a lot of attention throughout the world.