Crypto Research Team Launched by Bank of America

Bank of America has formed a crypto research team in an attempt to profit from the growing interest in the digital asset market.

Alkesh Shah would lead the new cryptocurrency research team, and the research would focus on technology related to the digital asset sector.

In the statement, Candace Browning, Bank of America’s head of worldwide research, said

”Cryptocurrencies and digital assets constitute one of the fastest-growing emerging technology ecosystems. We are uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership due to our strong industry research analysis, market-leading global payments platform, and our blockchain expertise.”

Bank of America joins the rising list of US-based banking giants betting big on the cryptocurrency network.

Some of the top US banks containing JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, and various others have started offering some form of Bitcoin and crypto investment vehicles for their customers.