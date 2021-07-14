Double Click 728 x 90
Current rain spell to continue till Friday: PMD

Web DeskWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 02:39 pm
Rain in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecasted the current spell of heavy rain to continue across the country till Friday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Spokesman Dr Zaheer Babar said heavy rain would continue in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, upper and Central Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Multan and in most parts of the country.

Babr told APP that there was a risk of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin.

“Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa,” he warned.

The spokesman informed that heavy rain may generate flash flooding in nullahs of Sialkot, Narowal, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Balochistan, Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Kashmir.

