Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Deep space black holes discovered preying on neutron stars

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 12:50 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Deep space black holes discovered preying on neutron stars

On January 5, 2020, astrophysicists detected a chirp from 900 million light-years away in the cosmos. The brief sound was unlike anything they’d ever heard before, and it was created by a massive ripple in space-time – a gravitational wave – that spread out over the universe from over 900 million light-years away, washing over the Earth and pinging detectors.

Then, 10 days later, they heard a similar sound. A cosmic twin. Gravitational waves had pinged Earth’s detectors once more.

The two signals have been identified as coming from extreme, never-before-seen occurrences in deep space: the collision of a black hole and a neutron star.

The pair of collisions of a black hole and neutron star (or, less poetically, “mergers”) are detailed in new research published on Tuesday in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, involving over 1,000 scientists from the LIGO/Virgo and KAGRA collaborations, a worldwide effort to search for gravitational waves.

The two recently described events, GW200105 and GW200115, are named after the dates they were discovered and provide the first conclusive evidence of an elusive merger.

Prior to this discovery, scientists had only discovered black holes merging with other black holes and neutron stars merging with other neutron stars.

On the other hand, twelve gamma-ray hotspots indicate that our galaxy contains powerful particle accelerators.

Extremely intense light from space is a mystery. Scientists aren’t sure where that light comes from. Astronomers have recently discovered this light, known as gamma rays, at higher energies than ever before.

Gamma rays cannot be seen with the naked eye. They have a far higher energy level than visible light. So you’ll need a high-tech detector to detect them. The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory, or LHAASO, is a Chinese experiment. It searches for gamma rays with exceptionally high energies.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
6 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
18 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
21 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
UN Chief India pallet guns against children
31 mins ago
UN Chief Asks India To Halt Use Of Pellet Guns Against Kashmiri Children

The United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres has asked India to halt...
Sharmeen lashes Sonya
38 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn reacts to Sharmeen pulling her down for old comments

Sonya Hussyn has responded after filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy called her out...
Explorar Hotels and Resorts all set Launch in Thailand
58 mins ago
Explorar Hotels and Resorts all set Launch in Thailand

Explorar Hotels and Resorts is a brand launched by Pavilions Hotels and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
6 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
18 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
21 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
30 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...