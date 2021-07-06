Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Deepika’s dance video on ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ on Ranveer’s birthday goes viral

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 06:02 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Deepika dance video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wished her husband, actor Ranveer Singh on his 36th birthday with a hilarious dance video.

Took to Instagram, Deepika shared a video of the couple dancing on Twada Kutta Tommy, a viral mix by composed Yashraj Mukhate using Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogue that she once said in the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen lip-syncing to the song as they grooved to the beats. While Deepika is seen wearing a light green cropped sweatshirt with matching trousers and sneakers, Ranveer is cladded in an all-white t-shirt, trousers, and sneakers.

The Bajirao Mastani actress captioned the video with, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’ll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person @ranveersingh.”

While, Yashraj commented saying, “BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!

Fans are gushing over to the video and took to the comments section fans showered their love to the couple.

A fan wrote, “Stay blessed always” Another said, “Hayee cutest” A third commented, “OMGGG OMGGG I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS .”

On the work front, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline including 83, Fighter, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, among others.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kajol
24 mins ago
Kajol instructed paparazzi to keep their distance as she walked to a charity event

Bollywood actress Kajol recently became a part of a charity event where...
Rahul Vaidya
3 hours ago
Indian singer and musician Rahul Krushna Vaidya reveals his wedding date

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya will be tying the knot on the 16th...
Saif Ali Khan
24 hours ago
Bhoot Police’s Vibhooti is played by Saif Ali Khan

The theatres were closed last year, so some projects had to resort...
actress Shilpa Shetty
1 day ago
Shilpa Shetty shares the teaser of ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, Watch

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared the teaser of "Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0". The...
Priyanka
1 day ago
How Much Does Priyanka Chopra Charge For An Advertising Post On Instagram?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra charges millions for posting a post on the...
Dilip Kumar health
1 day ago
Saira Banu assures fans about Dilip Kumar’s stable health

Veteran actress Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital on Sunday where...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

National Aviation Policy ensures ease of doing business: CAA
9 mins ago
National Aviation Policy ensures ease of doing business: CAA

KARACHI: The National Aviation Policy, which was likely to open up a...
FBR
13 mins ago
FBR reduces sales tax rate on petrol to 16.4%

KARACHI: The tax authorities on Tuesday announced a reduction in the sales...
Pakistan’s imports from China grow 38.74% in 11 months: SBP
19 mins ago
Pakistan’s imports from China grow 38.74% in 11 months: SBP

KARACHI: China remained the biggest exporter to Pakistan as the country imported...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
19 mins ago
PM Imran Khan Will Avoid Attending Any Private Function With Protocol

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to save more of taxpayers’ money...