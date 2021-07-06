Deepika’s dance video on ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ on Ranveer’s birthday goes viral

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wished her husband, actor Ranveer Singh on his 36th birthday with a hilarious dance video.

Took to Instagram, Deepika shared a video of the couple dancing on Twada Kutta Tommy, a viral mix by composed Yashraj Mukhate using Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogue that she once said in the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look:

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen lip-syncing to the song as they grooved to the beats. While Deepika is seen wearing a light green cropped sweatshirt with matching trousers and sneakers, Ranveer is cladded in an all-white t-shirt, trousers, and sneakers.

The Bajirao Mastani actress captioned the video with, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’ll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person @ranveersingh.”

While, Yashraj commented saying, “BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!

Fans are gushing over to the video and took to the comments section fans showered their love to the couple.

A fan wrote, “Stay blessed always” Another said, “Hayee cutest” A third commented, “OMGGG OMGGG I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS .”

On the work front, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline including 83, Fighter, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, among others.