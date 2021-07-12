Delhi has put IIOJK resources on sale: Mehmooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD: New Delhi has put the resources of Kashmir on sale and has brought its economy on the brink of collapse, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Mufti, while interacting with the PDP delegations from the Chenab Valley said: “From power projects to the sand mining sector, everything is being auctioned by the present dispensation under a planned conspiracy to smash our economy to smithereens.”

She said this administrative onslaught had already shown its impact. “While curfews and lockdowns have caused serious dent to the economy, a series of administrative orders and laws have come as a shock,” she added.

The Chenab Valley, Mufti said, is facing the worst impact of the sell-out by the Indian government, as even the power projects which Jammu and Kashmir was capable of undertaking itself has now been handed over to the Indian company, NHPC (India’s premier hydropower utility).

The Ratle power project is an example where the state-owned Power Development Corporation was self-sufficient to undertake the project but it was handed over to the joint consortium that too by minimising the share of Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Company (JKPDC), she added.

She said power project construction companies were working like the East India Company, ignoring the rights of the local population. The locals are being denied employment in these projects, she said, adding that the local contractors were getting peanuts for the works they were executing, while labourers were being denied benefits prescribed under the laws.