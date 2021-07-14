Double Click 728 x 90
Demi Lovato acknowledges that they sometimes misgenders themself

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 10:02 am
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, an American singer, has spoken out about being misgendered since changing their pronouns and coming out as non-binary.

The Skyscraper singer, Demi Lovato took to Twitter to thank everyone who has tried to use the correct pronouns for them and to say, “It’s okay” to those who have accidentally misgender them.

“If you misgender me — that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!” they wrote in a note posted on Twitter.

“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally,” they went on to say.

“I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process,” they said, adding that the change in pronouns can “be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others.”

“It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. remember that I love you, and to keep going,” they added.

