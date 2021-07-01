DG ISI’s briefing on current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

National Security meeting with DG ISI briefing, took place at the Parliament House and lasted eight hours, the parliamentarians expressed satisfaction over the meeting provided by the country’s security contraption.

The meeting was presided by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and involved a briefing by the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar were also present.

Among government legislatures, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed, Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem attended the meeting.

Opposition leaders in attendance included the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti, and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Moreover, BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal, BAP’s Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, Senators Sherry Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Faisal Sabzwari, Kamil Ali Agha, Mushtaq Ahmed, and others were also in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the two sessions that took place.

Briefing session of National Security meeting

During the first session, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave an update on the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, besides the interior and exterior security conditions, and the contests due to the developing nature of expansions in the district.

The session was conversant that Pakistan played a highly positive and accountable role in the Afghan peace process, stated in the official statement.

“Pakistan’s efforts paved the way for dialogue between Afghan factions and warring groups,” the meeting was briefed.

“Sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to stability in South Asia,” the meeting was informed.

Pakistan welcomes an honest government of Afghans and that it would continue its role for peace in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan’s territory is not being used in the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan […] and we hope that Afghanistan’s land is not used against Pakistan,” the DG ISI informed the session.

The fencing at the Pak-Afghan border is 90% complete, while an operative system of customs and border control is also being set up, the meeting was told.

“The political and parliamentary leadership expressed satisfaction over the briefing,” the statement said.