Dilip Kumar and I were admitted to the same hospital: Naseeruddin Shah

Senior Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that he and Dilip Kumar were admitted to the same hospital where Saira Banu visited him.

According to Indian media reports, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin, who was recently discharged from the hospital, revealed that he and Dilip Kumar were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Indian actor said that Saira Banu had come to see me, she put her hand on my head and wished me good health and said that Dilip Sahab wanted to meet you but unfortunately we could not meet for the last time.

It may be recalled that Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 30 due to respiratory problems and coincidentally Naseeruddin was also admitted to the same hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.