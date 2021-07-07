Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery with full state honours

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours at Juhu Qabarastan in Mumbai, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema’s most loved icons.

The 98-year-old actor, who passed away following prolonged illness, was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

He was honoured with a draping ceremony of the Indian flag during his funeral.

Dilip Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Qabrastan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.

As per the state funeral protocols, Kumar’s body was draped with the tricolor at his Pali Hill residence, before being moved to the burial ground.

More than 60 policemen were present at his residence. Adequate security measures were taken by the police to prevent people to enter the lane leading to Kumar’s house.

The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced-stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital.